De Gascun: arrival of Omicron in Ireland ‘only a matter of time’

It is only a “matter of time” before the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 arrives in Ireland if it proves to be more transmissible than Delta, a leading virologist has said.

Cillian De Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory and member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), confirmed to the Business Post that a major surveillance drive is under way to identify any cases of the Omicron variant....