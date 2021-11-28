Subscribe Today
De Gascun: arrival of Omicron in Ireland ‘only a matter of time’

Nphet member says major surveillance drive is underway to identify any cases of new Covid-19 variant

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
28th November, 2021
Cillian De Gascun: ‘The virus is the most divergent one we have seen to date’. Picture: Bryan Meade

It is only a “matter of time” before the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 arrives in Ireland if it proves to be more transmissible than Delta, a leading virologist has said.

Cillian De Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory and member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), confirmed to the Business Post that a major surveillance drive is under way to identify any cases of the Omicron variant....

