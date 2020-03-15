Sunday March 15, 2020
Datalex puts €10m fundraising plans on ice

Coronavirus travel restrictions hit software company’s customers in ‘unprecedented’ time for airline industry

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
15th March, 2020
Datalex has a number of airline customers affected by the travel restrictions imposed because of Covid-19. Picture: Getty

Airline software company Datalex is likely to put its plans to raise cash on hold in the near term as a number of its clients have been hit by the fallout of the coronavirus.

The company develops software for several airlines who have warned in recent days that their businesses have been affected by travel bans and the mass curtailment of flights to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Dublin-based Datalex has been looking to raise...

