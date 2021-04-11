Data check: The risk factor of AstraZeneca and what it means for vaccines rollout

The changing criteria for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine across Europe is as contrasting as it is confusing. While some countries had previously limited its use to the young, now others are only giving it to older age groups.

In February in Ireland, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) first recommended alternatives to AstraZeneca be used for the over 65s.

This followed similar limitations in many European countries as they responded to concerns that...