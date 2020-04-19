Sunday April 19, 2020
Danny McCoy: Business needs a roadmap for safely reopening the economy

Given that the reopening and then the rebooting phase of the economy will need to occur in rapid succession, the health and safety of employees, suppliers and customers will be crucial

19th April, 2020
Ibec estimates that nearly 45 per cent of private sector employment is primarily closed with a further 30 per cent operating at limited capacity

After more than a month of substantial lockdown, the imperative for Irish businesses, both small and large, is to now have a roadmap for reopening while ensuring both the safety of employees and wider society from a second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Businesses are dedicated to all stakeholders when it comes to acting responsibly. This has been demonstrated by the manner of compliance and forbearance in shutting down large swathes of economic activity. It...

