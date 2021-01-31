Danielle Barron: ‘The rules of the game have changed, and we have to change with them’
While the opposition wants the state to pursue a Zero-Covid approach, the government has already essentially committed to ‘prolonged suppression’. But what do the public health experts think?
Jokes about banana bread and sourdough are wearing thin, and the daily walks have lost their sheen. Road bumps in the vaccine roll-out now look like fallen trees necessitating a circuitous detour. The realisation that the arrival of vaccines will not be a speedy exit strategy from this ongoing crisis is beginning to dawn on the nation.
As the government extends lockdown measures until March 5, the growing sentiment is that something’s got to change....
Related Stories
Elaine Byrne: Life as we know it will change – and for the better
A post-Covid-19 world will see advancements in science and our overall wellbeing , as well as more open debates around big issues
Error upon error compounds the EU/AstraZeneca debacle
While AstraZeneca is interpreting its contractual responsibilities to the detriment of the EU, the European Commission is making matters worse by banning the export of vaccines from member states
Watchdog warns finance firms of counterfeit vaccines sales
Garda Financial Intelligence Unit alerts institutions about fake vaccines being offered in online scams
Timeline to zero-covid would stretch all the way to July
Nphet is not in favour of adopting the zero-Covid approach to fighting the virus, but the scientists in the Independent Scientific Advisory Group are strong advocates of this approach. It would not be easy – and there is danger of public unrest if it doesn’t work