Danielle Barron on Covid-19: Celebrations across the water - are we nearly there yet?
As we gazed in envy at scenes of Britons socialising last week, it seemed like a different world. But experts say we’re not that far away ourselves
They say comparison is the thief of joy, but it was difficult to look at the images of Londoners holding plastic pint glasses aloft last week without feeling a twinge of jealousy.
Last Monday Britain began its emergence out of lockdown with a significant easing of restrictions across England, Scotland, and Wales. Non-essential retail, gyms and hairdressers all reopened, and outdoor hospitality returned with a bang.
From next week Northern Ireland will begin its reopening,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
How the Covid-19 vaccine plan could still deliver
Despite a rollercoaster week, the June target of vaccinating 3 million Irish adults is still within grasp.
Government should begin delayed dosing programme this week, O‘Neill says
If the British 12-week delay strategy were applied to Ireland, it could result in 80 per cent of the adult population being vaccinated with a first dose by the end of May
Tony O’Brien: Our quarantine approach seems designed with failure in mind
The government needs to follow Britain’s example on border health measures, and to face down disgruntled EU states
Covid-19: Can rapid testing and vaccine passports allow us to reopen fully?
Of all the public health tools that have been deployed in the battle against Covid-19, it may be two new ones that ultimately allow the return to something resembling normal life