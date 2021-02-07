Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

Dalata and Trigon hotels willing to offer travel quarantine services

Mandatory 14-day quarantine is coming into force later this month for travellers from Brazil and South Africa

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
7th February, 2021
Pat McCann, the chief executive at Dalata, Ireland’s largest hotel group, said he would be happy to provide quarantine facilities

Two of the country’s leading hotel groups have said they’d be willing to provide quarantine facilities if the government moves to make the requirement mandatory for new arrivals into Ireland.

The government has said it hopes to have mandatory 14-day quarantine in place by mid-February for arrivals from Brazil and South Africa as well as any passenger who arrives without a negative PCR test.

All other arrivals into the country will...

