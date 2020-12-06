Credit guarantee scheme sees small uptick in applications
The SME loan scheme, which sees up to 80 per cent of potential losses absorbed by the state, has had less uptake than expected
Lending to small firms under the state’s credit guarantee scheme ticked up marginally ahead of an extension of the deadline to apply for loans from the fund, new figures show.
Some €54.3 million was approved in loans under the scheme by November 20 to 1,140 companies, figures released by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation show. This is up about €1 million from when the last set of data had been published...
