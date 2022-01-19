Covid tracker report delayed amid questions over app’s efficacy
The total cost of the app has so far reached €1.5 million
A report into the state’s Covid Tracker app has been delayed again amid calls for the technology to be discontinued over a lack of evidence around its impact on reducing the spread of coronavirus.
The app, which was launched 18 months ago, has 1.7 million active users. A report into its effectiveness was due to be published by the end of last year but a “critical workload” currently being experienced by the HSE...
