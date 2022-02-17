Covid Tracker App used in less than 2% of positive cases
Report on app that has cost €1.66 million due in coming weeks following delays
Less than 2 per cent of Covid-19 cases used the Covid Tracker App to notify close contacts. Only 23,976 Covid-19 infections — of the 1,260,329 positive cases in the state up to midnight on February 16 — used the HSE app to alert close contacts.
Close contacts can only be notified via the app on the direction of the HSE contact tracing team.
For close contacts to be alerted contact tracers must ask the positive case to enter a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Holohan signals end of Nphet as mask wearing set to be eased
The team met for the first time today since most Covid-19 restrictions were lifted almost four weeks ago
Israeli expert says country’s Covid-19 spike should be a ‘warning sign’ to Ireland
Dr Nadav Davidovitch said it was important to speed up the vaccination campaign for children around the world
Decision to wind down Nphet rests with Minister — Holohan
The chief medical officer told an Oireachtas committee that Nphet is examining what level of public health surveillance is required over the coming months
Covid-19: Global public health risk still ‘very high’, Holohan to say
Chief medical officer will tell politicians the outlook is ‘broadly positive’ when it comes to the risks associated with the disease in Ireland