Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Covid cases remain stable so far under level 3 restrictions

The number of weekly deaths has fallen by more than a third, figures from the past two weeks show

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
16th December, 2020
Covid cases remain stable so far under level 3 restrictions
Since the Covid-19 vaccine was announced, more people have experienced feeling of hope, according to research. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Cases of Covid-19 have stayed relatively stable as the effects of reduced restrictions introduced at the start of December are beginning to be reflected in case numbers.

The number of new cases rose by just 1 per cent last week to 2,006 from 1,986 in the previous week when the country moved from level 5 to level 3.

The number of weekly deaths fell by more than a third, meanwhile, from 48 new deaths in the previous week to 30...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

All vaccinators will be registered healthcare professionals and will receive ‘comprehensive training’ from the HSE in respect of the specific vaccines being administered

Vaccines to be delivered to most vulnerable within weeks

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 1 day ago
Alan Boyce, marketing and bid manager at Cpac Modular.

Irish firm launches hygiene pod to track crowds’ safe movement

SMEs Killian Woods 3 days ago
A member of staff receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, Scotland Picture: Getty

Joining the queue: the 14 categories of prioritised vaccine recipients

Health Rachel Lavin 3 days ago
A healthcare worker in PPE carefully holds a tray of Covid-19 vaccine vials. Synthetic mRNA technology has produced the first two such vaccines, one from Pfizer and BioNTech, while the other from Moderna

The stuff of life: how a vaccine building block could revolutionise medicine

Coronavirus Daniel Murray 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1