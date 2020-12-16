Covid cases remain stable so far under level 3 restrictions

Cases of Covid-19 have stayed relatively stable as the effects of reduced restrictions introduced at the start of December are beginning to be reflected in case numbers.

The number of new cases rose by just 1 per cent last week to 2,006 from 1,986 in the previous week when the country moved from level 5 to level 3.

The number of weekly deaths fell by more than a third, meanwhile, from 48 new deaths in the previous week to 30...