Covid cases remain stable so far under level 3 restrictions
The number of weekly deaths has fallen by more than a third, figures from the past two weeks show
Cases of Covid-19 have stayed relatively stable as the effects of reduced restrictions introduced at the start of December are beginning to be reflected in case numbers.
The number of new cases rose by just 1 per cent last week to 2,006 from 1,986 in the previous week when the country moved from level 5 to level 3.
The number of weekly deaths fell by more than a third, meanwhile, from 48 new deaths in the previous week to 30...
Vaccines to be delivered to most vulnerable within weeks
Government publishes Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy with plan to roll out large-scale programme using mass vaccination centres in early 2021
Irish firm launches hygiene pod to track crowds’ safe movement
Cpac Modular’s Safegate system will range in price from €32,000 to €50,000 per unit, based on the amount of technology a client wishes to have inside it
Joining the queue: the 14 categories of prioritised vaccine recipients
Elderly in care homes and frontline workers at top of list, while pregnant women and children will be among last to get doses
The stuff of life: how a vaccine building block could revolutionise medicine
mRNA, or messenger RNA, is not only at the centre of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines: it can also be harnessed to treat diseases ranging from cancer to Alzheimer’s