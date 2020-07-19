Sunday July 19, 2020
Covid app tester says tech is key to slowing down second wave

While the contact-tracing app won’t solve the coronavirus problem, it will reduce the number of potential cases, says Expleo Ireland boss Phil Codd

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
19th July, 2020
Phil Codd, managing director at Expleo Ireland: the company helped to develop the HSE’s Covid Tracker app. Picture: John Ohle

Expleo, one of the tech companies behind the HSE’s contact-tracing app, believes the technology is vital to slowing down any second wave of Covid-19.

With the HSE reporting its highest number of confirmed cases in a month last week, the government deferred plans to reopen pubs and increase the numbers permitted at gatherings.

Expleo worked extensively on testing the app, Covid Tracker Ireland, before it was fully rolled out earlier this month.

