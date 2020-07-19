Covid app tester says tech is key to slowing down second wave

Expleo, one of the tech companies behind the HSE’s contact-tracing app, believes the technology is vital to slowing down any second wave of Covid-19.

With the HSE reporting its highest number of confirmed cases in a month last week, the government deferred plans to reopen pubs and increase the numbers permitted at gatherings.

Expleo worked extensively on testing the app, Covid Tracker Ireland, before it was fully rolled out earlier this month.