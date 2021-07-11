Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Covid-19’s dining dilemma: ‘It’s a Hobson’s Choice’

Six reopening scenarios were discussed by hospitality figures and the government, but it came down to two options: do it Nphet’s way, or stay closed until September

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
Aaron Rogan - avatar

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
11th July, 2021
Covid-19’s dining dilemma: ‘It’s a Hobson’s Choice’
People enjoying food and drink outside Davy Byrnes pub in Dublin last week. Picture: Getty

The shock, anger and frustration that had gripped the hospitality industry since the news emerged that indoor dining and drinking would not reopen on July 5 subsided on Thursday, when the choice became clear: take it or leave it.

Either the industry could limit its indoor seating to vaccinated patrons and those recovered from Covid-19, or remain shut until September.

“It’s a Hobson’s Choice,” one attendee of the crunch talks held between industry and government last...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Antigen testing at a pilot festival in Kilmainham in Dublin: ‘It is not as accurate as the gold standard PCR test, but PCR capacity is inherently limited.’ Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Tony O’Brien: Antigen testing must be scaled up, and quickly

Coronavirus Tony O'Brien 1 day ago
Vaccinations under way at the mass vaccination centre in the Helix, DCU, Dublin. Picture: PA

The prize of herd immunity proves to be a moving target

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin 1 day ago
Leo Varadkar said indoor hospitality would “probably” happen between July 19 and 26, with the latter date likely to be the “latest” that affected businesses would be able to reopen their doors. Picture: Getty

Covid-19: Ministers scramble to secure July 19 reopening

Coronavirus Peter O'Dwyer 1 day ago
In Britain, social media outbursts have become a barometer for the latest flashpoints in people’s opposing views of the world. PIcture: Getty

Elaine Byrne: Johnson’s pandemic policy is now a new front in culture war

Coronavirus Elaine Byrne 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1