Covid-19’s dining dilemma: ‘It’s a Hobson’s Choice’
Six reopening scenarios were discussed by hospitality figures and the government, but it came down to two options: do it Nphet’s way, or stay closed until September
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
The shock, anger and frustration that had gripped the hospitality industry since the news emerged that indoor dining and drinking would not reopen on July 5 subsided on Thursday, when the choice became clear: take it or leave it.
Either the industry could limit its indoor seating to vaccinated patrons and those recovered from Covid-19, or remain shut until September.
“It’s a Hobson’s Choice,” one attendee of the crunch talks held between industry and government last...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Tony O’Brien: Antigen testing must be scaled up, and quickly
The government will have to decide where it is going to get the testing capacity from and who is going to pay for it
The prize of herd immunity proves to be a moving target
Experts differ on whether herd immunity can actually be reached, or whether we must reconcile ourselves to living with Covid-19 for the foreseeable future
Covid-19: Ministers scramble to secure July 19 reopening
Concerns remain over treatment of tourists and children in new indoor dining proposals, while airlines Aer Lingus and Ryanair criticise the state’s rollout of the EU digital travel certificate
Elaine Byrne: Johnson’s pandemic policy is now a new front in culture war
The logical conclusion of Boris Johnson’s wish to 'trust people to be responsible and to do the right thing’ is that if you get Covid-19, it’s your own fault