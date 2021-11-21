Subscribe Today
Covid-19: ‘We are not an industry that can just be switched on and off’

Publicans and restaurateurs are braced for a bleak Christmas and New Year in the wake of the government’s decision to impose a midnight curfew to try to combat the spread of Covid-19

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
21st November, 2021
Noel Anderson: “Which staff can we keep and which do we let go? That’s my thought process right now. The hospitality sector is being treated as if it is 100 per cent disposable.” Picture: Fergal Phillips

When Noel Anderson answered the phone to the Business Post, he was thinking about which members of staff he could keep and who he would have no option but to let go

Anderson, who co-owns and runs Lemon & Duke and The Bridge 1859 Pub in Dublin, is expecting his trade to drop by 20 per cent and for bookings to fall off a cliff, due to the 12am curfew imposed by the...

