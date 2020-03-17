Covid-19: Varadkar appeals for calm as he warns worst is to come

Leo Varadkar’s state of the nation address was intended to reassure a worried population about the Covid-19 pandemic – and to warn that worse is to come.
It was grim stuff. The national semi-lockdown with closed schools, pubs and crèches could continue for “months” more into the summer. The government expects 15,000 Covid-19 cases by the end of this month alone. The Taoiseach signalled that older people and the most medically vulnerable will...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team