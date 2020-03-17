Wednesday March 18, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19: Varadkar appeals for calm as he warns worst is to come

Taoiseach says bill for coronavirus crisis will be ‘enormous’ and may take years to pay but public health is the priority

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
17th March, 2020
Leo Varadkar channelled Winston Churchill when he said of the expected surge: ““When it comes, never will so many ask so much of so few.” Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Leo Varadkar’s state of the nation address was intended to reassure a worried population about the Covid-19 pandemic – and to warn that worse is to come.

It was grim stuff. The national semi-lockdown with closed schools, pubs and crèches could continue for “months” more into the summer. The government expects 15,000 Covid-19 cases by the end of this month alone. The Taoiseach signalled that older people and the most medically vulnerable will...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Why Covid-19 predictions won’t always add up

A doom-laden Medium article went viral last week but even the best modelling on the spread of coronavirus is likely to be flawed

Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz | 7 hours ago

Coronavirus: 69 new cases on quietest St Patrick’s Day

Retail Excellence Ireland warns another 200,000 people could be laid off in sector as a result of coronavirus outbreak

Aaron Rogan | 7 hours ago

Covid-19 can turn the tide of political selfishness

The coronavirus carries a number of lessons about our global connecteness. Are we ready to learn them?

Federica Mogherini | 9 hours ago