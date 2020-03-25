Wednesday March 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19: US stocks maintain rally as $2tr stimulus is agreed

German government granted emergency powers to deliver rescue package including €156bn of new borrowing

25th March, 2020
Mike Pence and Donald Trump: the White House agreed a stimulus deal with the Senate overnight. Picture: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty

US stocks continued to rally as senators and Trump administration officials agreed a $2 trillion stimulus deal to counter the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up more than 1,200 points, or 6 per cent, building on an 11 per cent advance on Tuesday, its biggest one-day increase since 1933.

In Germany, Angela Merkel’s government secured emergency powers, allowing it to deliver a financial rescue package. The Bundestag voted to set aside constitutional debt limits...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Networks can cope with extra Covid-19 traffic, operators say

Eir, Vodafone, Virgin and Three play down concerns over impact of increased numbers working from home

Peter O'Dwyer | 7 hours ago

Government economic stimulus and Covid-19’s impact on the rental market

The Coronavirus Ireland podcast is brought to you by hosts Susan Mitchell and Nadine O’Regan as they keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad

Nadine O’Regan | 9 hours ago

The first doubly viral virus: social media and Covid-19

Online platforms have acted both as an early warning mechanism and as a transmission channel for mistruths

Lughan Deane | 10 hours ago