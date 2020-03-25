Covid-19: US stocks maintain rally as $2tr stimulus is agreed

US stocks continued to rally as senators and Trump administration officials agreed a $2 trillion stimulus deal to counter the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up more than 1,200 points, or 6 per cent, building on an 11 per cent advance on Tuesday, its biggest one-day increase since 1933.
In Germany, Angela Merkel’s government secured emergency powers, allowing it to deliver a financial rescue package. The Bundestag voted to set aside constitutional debt limits...
