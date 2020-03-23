Covid-19: Two more deaths as cases rise by 219

Two more patients with Covid-19 have died as the total number of cases rose by 219 to 1,125. There have now been six deaths related to the coronavirus.
The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet tomorrow to discuss potential further measures to tackle the outbreak, Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer said.
“We understand the anxiety this outbreak may be causing people. All aspects of our public health advice are constantly reviewed by the [team] and...
