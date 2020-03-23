Monday March 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19: Two more deaths as cases rise by 219

Taoiseach says government is unlikely to close public parks and beaches over social-distancing concerns

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
23rd March, 2020
Members of the Defence Forces and the HSE at the LÉ Samuel Beckett on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin, where Covid-19 testing is being carried out. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Two more patients with Covid-19 have died as the total number of cases rose by 219 to 1,125. There have now been six deaths related to the coronavirus.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet tomorrow to discuss potential further measures to tackle the outbreak, Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer said.

“We understand the anxiety this outbreak may be causing people. All aspects of our public health advice are constantly reviewed by the [team] and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

IMF bailout may be needed to ride out pandemic, says economist

Employment gains of past five years could be wiped out in three months by Covid-19, warns Neil Gibson of EY

Barry J Whyte | 1 hour ago

Covid-19: Insurer said it would pay out if closures were ordered by state

Pubs that closed following request by Health Minister would not be eligible for FBD’s business interruption cover

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 hour ago

Covid-19 can cut the social distance between green and orange politics

The DUP and Sinn Féin have put aside differences over school closures, while the virus has demanded closer collaboration between Dublin and Stormont

Michael Brennan | 4 hours ago