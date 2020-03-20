Covid-19: Two lost years or a swift economic recovery?

The Irish economy could suffer two lost years due to Covid-19 in a worst-case scenario, according to Davy, the Dublin stockbroker.

The degree to which that worst-case scenario might play out, according to its chief economist Conall Mac Coille, depends on how long restrictions on travel and economic activity will last.

So far, all Davy will definitively say is that there will be an 8 per cent hit to Irish gross domestic product. Already, “the...