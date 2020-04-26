Sunday April 26, 2020
Covid-19 tracker app will share data with HSE

Civil rights groups warn of privacy concerns and need for transparency

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
26th April, 2020
Similar apps have been rolled out in countries across Europe and Asia in recent weeks

The HSE will collect information about people’s health and require them to share their location as part of a mobile phone tracking app designed to fight the spread of Covid-19, despite privacy concerns.

A version of the technology, which is in the final stages of testing, has been seen by the Business Post. It shows that the opt-in app will have three functions: to assist in contact tracing; gather information on the geographic...

