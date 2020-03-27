Covid-19: Three more deaths and 302 new cases

Three more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, taking the death toll to 22. There were 302 new cases, the biggest daily increase so far, with the total now standing at 2,121.

Leo Varadkar said that the eventual death toll was “impossible to predict” but said he would be surprised if it stays below 1,000. The Taoiseach also warned that country‘s intensive care units could reach capacity within a few days, but added that the health service...