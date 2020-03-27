Friday March 27, 2020
Covid-19: Three more deaths and 302 new cases

Varadkar warns over intensive care capacity as Italy’s daily death toll reaches record 919

27th March, 2020
A newspaper vendor on O’Connell Street in Dublin today. Leading transport providers in the capital will reduce their services by 20 per cent next week due to decreased demand.

Three more people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, taking the death toll to 22. There were 302 new cases, the biggest daily increase so far, with the total now standing at 2,121.

Leo Varadkar said that the eventual death toll was “impossible to predict” but said he would be surprised if it stays below 1,000. The Taoiseach also warned that country‘s intensive care units could reach capacity within a few days, but added that the health service...

