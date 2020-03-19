Covid-19: Third Irish death as 191 new cases are confirmed

A third person has died of coronavirus in Ireland as 191 new cases were confirmed, taking the total to 557.
Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, expressed his condolences to the family of the patient. He also said it was too early for the figures to show the impact of social distancing.
The jump in Irish cases came as Italy’s death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic surpassed China’s.
