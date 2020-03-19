Thursday March 19, 2020
Covid-19: Third Irish death as 191 new cases are confirmed

Italy‘s death toll from coronavirus rises to 3,405, overtaking China’s

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
19th March, 2020
A worker disinfects a hospital in Wuhan that had been used solely for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. China reported no new cases of the virus today for the first time since September. Picture: Barcroft Media via Getty Images

A third person has died of coronavirus in Ireland as 191 new cases were confirmed, taking the total to 557.

Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, expressed his condolences to the family of the patient. He also said it was too early for the figures to show the impact of social distancing.

The jump in Irish cases came as Italy’s death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic surpassed China’s.

