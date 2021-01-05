Covid-19 spending pushes state into €19bn budget deficit
Tax take drops less than expected to €57 billion, which lessens the impact of the pandemic on the state’s finances
The state swung to a deficit of €19 billion last year as it spent huge sums of money fighting the damage brought on the economy by the Covid-19 pandemic.
New figures released by the Department of Finance today show the state spent almost €18 billion more in 2020 compared to the previous year. This was mostly due to a surge in social welfare payments, as hundreds of thousands of workers were forced to claim employment...
