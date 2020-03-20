Covid-19 shows what we can achieve in the face of adversity

Leo Varadkar may have impressed with his words this week, but his colleague Simon Harris surely impressed with his deeds. The Health Minister announced that he would launch a website to recruit additional “stand-by” health staff to support frontline HSE employees. Then he did, just when he said he would.
An astounding 40,000 people stepped forward within a few short days; healthcare professionals who are retired, who...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team