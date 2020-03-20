Friday March 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19 shows what we can achieve in the face of adversity

Our public service and ministers are often maligned for their slow responses but their actions this week deserve our respect

20th March, 2020
Simon Harris’s initiative to recruit standy-by healthcare workers quickly drew about 40,000 responses. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Leo Varadkar may have impressed with his words this week, but his colleague Simon Harris surely impressed with his deeds. The Health Minister announced that he would launch a website to recruit additional “stand-by” health staff to support frontline HSE employees. Then he did, just when he said he would.

An astounding 40,000 people stepped forward within a few short days; healthcare professionals who are retired, who...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast: The Irish surge and difficult triage decisions

Susan Mitchell and Nadine O‘Regan keep you informed about the progress of the coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad in a new podcast from the Business Post

Susan Mitchell | 1 hour ago

Party politics put to one side as TDs debate emergency Covid-19 legislation

Dáil convenes as Murphy announces eviction ban and Doherty says more than 50,000 have applied for welfare after losing their job in recent days

Michael Brennan | 19 hours ago

The legal view: Covid-19 and your contractual obligations

‘Force majeure’ clauses may offer a route out of difficulty for companies, but there are a number of hurdles

Sean Nolan | 19 hours ago