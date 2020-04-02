Thursday April 2, 2020
Covid-19: Rights group urges gardaí not to use ‘spit hoods’

Size of order indicates that force intends to use head covers after pandemic ends, says Irish Council for Civil Liberties

Killian Woods

Business reporter

2nd April, 2020
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has been asked to reconsider the use of spit hoods. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The number of “spit hoods” ordered by gardaí shows an intent to use them beyond the Covid-19 pandemic, a leading Irish human rights organisation has said.

The hoods are a form of protective equipment that is forcibly put over the head and face of an individual in cases where police believe the person may spit, bite or cough.

An Garda Síochána has...

Share this post

