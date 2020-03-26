Covid-19: Record 3.3m apply for jobless benefit in US

More than 3 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits as the pandemic continues to wreak economic havoc.
The US Department of Labour said 3.3 million people had applied for social welfare, up from 283,000 the previous week and far surpassing expectations of less than 2 million.
Despite the historic single-week job losses, stock markets continued to rally as hopes that stimulus plans agreed in recent days will kickstart a recovery.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team