Sunday August 30, 2020
Covid-19 protest groups are threatening lives – Donnelly

Minister for Health voices concern over campaigns that ‘threaten to erode trust and confidence in public health’ after large anti-mask rally in Dublin

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
30th August, 2020
The Minister for Health was speaking after thousands of people took to the streets in Dublin last weekend to take part in an anti-mask rally

Protest groups attempting to undermine Covid-19 public health guidance are dangerous and threatening lives, Stephen Donnelly has warned.

The Minister for Health was speaking after thousands of people took to the streets in Dublin last weekend to take part in an anti-mask rally.

The protest was organised by Health Freedom Ireland, a newly formed group led by alternative medicine practitioners who are against vaccines, and Yellow Vest Ireland, an anti-establishment group which pushes its agenda...

