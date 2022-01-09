Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Covid-19: Omicron wave to peak but concerns remain over record case numbers

With one of the highest incidence rates in the world, how will hospitals cope in the next few weeks?

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
9th January, 2022
Covid-19: Omicron wave to peak but concerns remain over record case numbers
Covid ICU unit: Fewer people are expected to progress to intensive care units with the Omicron variant. Picture by Getty

With confirmed cases tracking one of the most pessimistic scenarios presented by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in early December, daily cases of the Omicron variant in Ireland were projected to peak at between 20,000 and 25,000 by this weekend.

They are now expected to begin to fall swiftly. Nphet expects they will plummet to below 10,000 a day by the end of January, below 1,000 by the end of February, and below 100 by...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Danny McCoy, head of Ibec, says it is ‘inexplicable that the government is not changing the close-contact rules’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Absence rates predicted to rise to 30% as businesses urge new close-contact rules

Coronavirus Aaron Rogan
Revenue told families who claimed for the temporary wage subsidy scheme for childminders that it was meant only for businesses and demanded the repayment of €261,000 in total

Revenue claws back wage subsidy from parents who used it to pay childminders

Coronavirus Michael Brennan
‘Emmanuel Macron’s ‘piss off’ remark was no slip of the tongue; it’s a deliberate shot into the tangle that is the universal vaccinated versus the non-vaccinated debate.’ Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Susan O’Keeffe: Macron’s colourful rebuke of the unvaccinated could be his best route back to the Elysée Palace

Coronavirus Susan O'Keeffe
A spokeswoman for the HSE told the that an additional 32 contact tracers will start on Friday to bolster its efforts. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Number of contact tracers to rise as officials meet to discuss Omicron wave

Coronavirus Cónal Thomas

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1