Tuesday April 7, 2020
Covid-19: NTMA raises €6bn to bolster state’s response

Coveney says exchequer will incur ‘significant deficits’ for a period of time to fund recovery from pandemic

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
7th April, 2020
Economic confidence has plummeted in Ireland as the Covid-19 pandemic has taken hold, new research shows. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The National Treasury Management Agency has raised €6 billion in its largest bond sale for a decade in order to fund some of the state’s response to Covid-19.

The NTMA raised the funds through the syndicated sale of a new seven-year bond today with a yield of about 0.24 per cent. It had been reported before the auction that it had expected to raise €3-4 billion.

“This demand highlights the progress Ireland has...

