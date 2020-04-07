Covid-19: NTMA raises €6bn to bolster state’s response

The National Treasury Management Agency has raised €6 billion in its largest bond sale for a decade in order to fund some of the state’s response to Covid-19.
The NTMA raised the funds through the syndicated sale of a new seven-year bond today with a yield of about 0.24 per cent. It had been reported before the auction that it had expected to raise €3-4 billion.
“This demand highlights the progress Ireland has...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team