Covid-19: More than 830,000 receiving state payments

More than 830,000 people now have their income either largely or fully subsidised by the state.
A total of 507,000 people were in receipt of the €350 weekly Covid-19 pandemic unemployment support payment as of Friday. This time last week, a total of 283,000 were receiving the payment.
A further 207,000 people are on the Live Register and receiving €203 jobseeker's benefit.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team