Monday April 6, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19: More than 830,000 receiving state payments

Post-pandemic recovery plan includes VAT cuts for the worst-affected sectors, write-off of rates bills and greater access to working capital

6th April, 2020
A near-deserted O’Connell Street in Dublin today. More than 39,000 employers hit by Covid-19 restrictions have registered for the temporary wage subsidy scheme

More than 830,000 people now have their income either largely or fully subsidised by the state.

A total of 507,000 people were in receipt of the €350 weekly Covid-19 pandemic unemployment support payment as of Friday. This time last week, a total of 283,000 were receiving the payment.

A further 207,000 people are on the Live Register and receiving €203 jobseeker's benefit.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Covid-19: Supermarket spending breaks record

First three months of the year were the busiest ever in Irish grocery sales

Killian Woods | 4 hours ago

Arts under attack: Angela Dorgan on how Covid-19 is affecting artists

Chairperson of the National Campaign for the Arts Angela Dorgan on the drastic impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the Irish artistic community

Nadine O’Regan | 6 hours ago

The stark reality for restaurateurs

Adrian Cummins, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland explains the devastating impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the restaurant sector

Nadine O’Regan | 1 day ago