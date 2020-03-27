Covid-19: Lockdown begins ‘to save as many lives as possible’

It is a national lockdown, and it has come much sooner than anyone expected.
Just three days ago, Leo Varadkar announced a series of severe restrictions, including the closure of all non-essential retail businesses. Now the government has moved to a much more stringent set of measures to halt the rapid increase in Covid-19 infections and deaths.
For two weeks, up to April 12, everyone has been told to stay at home. Or “fan ábhaile”...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team