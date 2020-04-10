Saturday April 11, 2020
Covid-19: Leaving Cert set to go ahead as government extends restrictions

School-based assessment of the Junior Cycle will be another of the strange developments from the Covid-19 pandemic

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
10th April, 2020
Minister for Health Simon Harris, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Education Minister Joe McHugh give an update on Covid-19 measures. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Covid-19 pandemic keeps throwing up new questions for the government. It has now moved to answer three more big ones.

The first is how much longer the current restrictions will stay in place. Nobody has been surprised that they will not end on Easter Sunday but will continue until Tuesday May 5. It‘s more than likely that deadline will be extended again.

The second question was about how long garda emergency powers to...

