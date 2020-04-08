Wednesday April 8, 2020
Covid-19: Italy plots return to normal life as other states prepare to extend lockdowns

Spain and France set to extend emergency measures as talks on eurozone response to coronavirus crisis break down

8th April, 2020
A nurse takes a woman’s temperature at a Padua hospital. Italy is planning a slow return to normal life. Picture: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Italy is advancing plans to gradually loosen stringent restrictions on public life as Europe’s exit from measures to contain the coronavirus begins to take shape.

Prime minister Giuseppe Conte’s government is organising an approach that involves a full return to normal life taking months, Bloomberg reported.

Schools are likely to remain closed until September. Some companies and shops may resume operations as soon as April 13, and Italians could be allowed...

Related Stories

Covid-19: New garda powers a reminder to follow the rules

Gardaí do not have the resources to enforce new measures on a large scale, but a strong message is being sent to those who break lockdown rules

Michael Brennan | 2 hours ago

Donald Trump's reversals and that January memo

Nadine O‘Regan is joined by US correspondent Marion McKeone to discuss what the US president knew about Covid-19 and when

Nadine O’Regan | 4 hours ago

Teachers and tech giants move learning online

From Microsoft’s virtual Stem events to Marino’s online collaborative tools to DCU’s educational social media, new online tools arrive daily to help students and families

Emmet Ryan | 7 hours ago