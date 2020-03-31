Tuesday March 31, 2020
Covid-19: Irish Water defers new commercial charges

National system to be introduced in May would have meant higher bills for more than 100,000 businesses

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
31st March, 2020
The charges have been deferred due to the “significant uncertainty” faced by businesses and enterprises because of the coronavirus.

Irish Water has postponed the introduction of a system of commercial water charges that would have led to higher bills for 100,000 businesses.

The national system of water charges for business was due to be introduced on May 1, replacing the more than 500 tariffs in place for different counties and companies.

Yvonne Harris, Irish Water’s head of customer operations, said the charges had been deferred due to the “significant uncertainty” faced by businesses and enterprises because of...

