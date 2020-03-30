Monday March 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19: Irish economy to shrink by 15%, says OECD

Think-tank report comes as housebuilders shutter sites but work continues at National Children’s Hospital

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
30th March, 2020
Johnson & Johnson said that human trials on a vaccine will begin no later than September and that a not-for-profit product could be ready by early next year. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Ireland’s economy is set to shrink by 15 per cent because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has said.

This is the mildest contraction of any OECD country, according to the think-tank’s research, but does not take account of Ireland’s GDP being skewed by the level of multinational activity here. The level of GDP will not insulate Ireland from sharp falls in consumer spending and higher unemployment levels....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The China report

Shanghai resident Tracy Wang joins Nadine O‘Regan on The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast to provide an update on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in China

Nadine O’Regan | 8 hours ago

AIB and Bank of Ireland scrap €400m dividends

Decision follows ECB advice and will deprive the Exchequer of more than €180m

Ian Guider | 11 hours ago

The American virus

Nadine O‘Regan is joined by US correspondent Marion McKeone for the latest episode of The Coronavirus Ireland Podcast

Nadine O’Regan | 1 day ago