Covid-19: Irish economy to shrink by 15%, says OECD

Ireland’s economy is set to shrink by 15 per cent because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has said.

This is the mildest contraction of any OECD country, according to the think-tank’s research, but does not take account of Ireland’s GDP being skewed by the level of multinational activity here. The level of GDP will not insulate Ireland from sharp falls in consumer spending and higher unemployment levels....