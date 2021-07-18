Subscribe Today
Coronavirus

Covid-19: ‘I'm hoping I won’t be one of those paying the price’

As someone who has had liver transplants and takes immunosuppressant drugs, DCU’s Professor of Public Health has a very personal stake in how the current stage of the coronavirus crisis is handled by the government

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
18th July, 2021
Professor Anthony Staines: ‘I won’t be safe, never mind feeling safe’. Picture: Bryan Meade

Anthony Staines, a professor of public health at Dublin City University, has been a regular media presence in the past year, appearing on TV and radio voicing a cautious approach to the handling of the pandemic.

But he also has a very personal stake in how the government handles the Covid-19 crisis. Staines has had liver transplants and takes immunosuppressant drugs, meaning he falls into the high-risk category when it comes to Covid-19.

As daily...

