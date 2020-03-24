Tuesday March 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19 ‘has caused faster downturn than 2008 crash’

Figures suggest policymakers’ efforts have ‘failed to brighten the darkening picture’, says senior economist

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
24th March, 2020
The Unite union has called for building sites to be closed and workers paid as in other sectors. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

As the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic takes further hold, a new report has shown that business activity is at a record low.

A purchasing managers’ index by IHS Markit, the economic and industry analyst firm, showed that the coronavirus has caused a faster downturn in business than the financial crisis of 2008.

The index is compiled from a panel of about 5,000 companies in the eurozone manufacturing and service sectors, including some in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Coronavirus Q&A: what do the latest measures mean?

Which businesses have to close, who qualifies for support, emergency housing and health measures and how the government plans to pay for it all

Michael Brennan | 1 hour ago

Covid-19: Risk of a second Great Depression grows by the day

Uncontained pandemics, insufficient economic responses and geopolitical unrest may be enough to trigger a runaway financial-market meltdown

Nouriel Roubini | 2 hours ago

Antibiotic resistance could be a dangerous side effect of response to Covid-19

G20 policymakers have no choice: in addition to confronting today’s viral crisis, they also must tackle the looming bacterial one

Jim O'Neill | 2 hours ago