Covid-19 ‘has caused faster downturn than 2008 crash’

As the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic takes further hold, a new report has shown that business activity is at a record low.

A purchasing managers’ index by IHS Markit, the economic and industry analyst firm, showed that the coronavirus has caused a faster downturn in business than the financial crisis of 2008.

The index is compiled from a panel of about 5,000 companies in the eurozone manufacturing and service sectors, including some in...