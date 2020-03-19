Covid-19: Half of Voxpro’s Irish staff work from home

Voxpro, the call centre operation that handles customer care for Google, Stripe, Airbnb and other tech giants, has allowed about half its 3,000 Irish-based staff to work from home for an indefinite period.

For staff who are still in the office, the Cork company has implemented the two-metre “social distancing” rule and is keeping the situation under review.

“About 50 per cent of staff in Ireland are at home,” a senior company source said....