Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Covid-19: Grim reality of a failure to prepare shatters euphoria of vaccine rollout

A disillusioned and frustrated public face a more dangerous Christmas than last year, with some blaming a misguided faith in vaccination as a silver bullet

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
21st November, 2021
Covid-19: Grim reality of a failure to prepare shatters euphoria of vaccine rollout
Doctor and nurses attend to a patient in a Covid-19 intensive care unit: health authorities fear that rising Covid cases could push ICU units to capacity – and maybe beyond it. Picture: Getty

When Covid-19 vaccines were first approved this time last year, their rollout came with stark warnings about an adverse psychological effect: vaccine euphoria.

Experts warned of the danger that populations could become so excited at the prospect of their own personal protection that they would neglect all other safeguards, resulting in the disease surging once again.

“We get so blinded by vaccine euphoria, the light at the end of the tunnel, that we underestimate how...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Thanks to misguided leadership, we are facing more restrictions just as the Christmas rush begins. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Lucinda Creighton: Trying to shift blame for the pandemic onto the public is both cynical and wrong

Coronavirus Lucinda Creighton
Noel Anderson: “Which staff can we keep and which do we let go? That’s my thought process right now. The hospitality sector is being treated as if it is 100 per cent disposable.” Picture: Fergal Phillips

Covid-19: ‘We are not an industry that can just be switched on and off’

Coronavirus Rosanna Cooney
Key hospitalisation and ICU metrics in the HSE’s Safety Net contract with private hospitals look set to be triggered this week, allowing the HSE to take over 15 per cent of private hospital capacity to deal with the current Covid-19 surge. Picture: Getty

Government seeking to avoid ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown as ICU crisis looms

Coronavirus Rachel Lavin
Hospitality has borne the brunt of the restrictions and the remarks last week by Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection, that “this is a curfew, not closure” will have caused anger among the nightclubs and late bars affected. Picture: Getty

Editorial: If more restrictions follow, businesses have to be supported in full again

The Business Post's View Business Post

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1