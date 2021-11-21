Covid-19: Grim reality of a failure to prepare shatters euphoria of vaccine rollout
A disillusioned and frustrated public face a more dangerous Christmas than last year, with some blaming a misguided faith in vaccination as a silver bullet
When Covid-19 vaccines were first approved this time last year, their rollout came with stark warnings about an adverse psychological effect: vaccine euphoria.
Experts warned of the danger that populations could become so excited at the prospect of their own personal protection that they would neglect all other safeguards, resulting in the disease surging once again.
“We get so blinded by vaccine euphoria, the light at the end of the tunnel, that we underestimate how...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lucinda Creighton: Trying to shift blame for the pandemic onto the public is both cynical and wrong
As we face the threat of another pre-Christmas lockdown, we should all be utterly furious with the inability of our leaders to make the right decisions
Covid-19: ‘We are not an industry that can just be switched on and off’
Publicans and restaurateurs are braced for a bleak Christmas and New Year in the wake of the government’s decision to impose a midnight curfew to try to combat the spread of Covid-19
Government seeking to avoid ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown as ICU crisis looms
Officials already exploring alternatives to December lockdown, with priority being to keep retail open in run-up to Christmas
Editorial: If more restrictions follow, businesses have to be supported in full again
Financial assistance and clear advice are imperative should another lockdown ensue in the face of rising Covid-19 case numbers