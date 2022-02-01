Covid-19: Global public health risk still ‘very high’, Holohan to say
Chief medical officer will tell politicians the outlook is ‘broadly positive’ when it comes to the risks associated with the disease in Ireland
The global risk posed by Covid-19 remains “very high” despite marked improvements in recent weeks, and Omicron is unlikely to be the last concerning variant Ireland faces, the chief medical officer will tell politicians tomorrow.
Dr Tony Holohan will tell members of the Oireachtas health committee that the outlook is “broadly positive” when it comes to the spread of Covid-19.
In an opening statement circulated in advance, Holohan said the burden...
