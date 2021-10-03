Covid-19: From ‘Fortress Australia’ to a gilded cage
Once the envy of all other nations for its zero-Covid achievement, Australia is now so far behind on vaccination that global travel is only now being contemplated – and initially just for citizens
“We haven’t been able to travel home since we arrived,” Judith Thompson, a 30-year-old Irishwoman, told the Business Post this weekend. “As a result, we postponed our wedding twice because the borders were closed.”
Thompson, who is from Co Antrim, moved to Melbourne in Australia with her partner almost two and a half years ago,
In December 2020, she gave in to reality and married her husband...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Elaine Byrne: How we went from a cautionary tale to best in class
Bloomberg has named Ireland number one in the world for Covid-19 resilience suggesting critics of the government’s handling of the pandemic, while not completely without reason, may have over-reacted after all
About 175 people escaped from mandatory quarantine
More than 10,000 people stayed for ten days in designated hotels, with a Covid-19 positivity rate of 5.7 per cent, before the system was halted last week
Political support for St Brigid’s Day bank holiday
Politicians from across the spectrum have made representations in favour of a February 1 public holiday
Covid in the classroom: Is sending kids to school putting them at risk?
As experts argue over the precise likelihood of Covid-19 spreading in schools, parents are confused and uncertain – in spite of government assurances that it’s safe