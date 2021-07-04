Subscribe Today
Covid-19: False dawns and frayed nerves as the impasse rolls on

The postponement of indoor dining raised hackles across the hospitality industry, but the government is hopeful that a working group can thrash out the issues before much more damage is done

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
Michael Brennan - avatar

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
Daniel Murray - avatar

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
4th July, 2021
Covid-19: False dawns and frayed nerves as the impasse rolls on
There was an instant backlash from publicans and restaurant owners to the government’s decision to delay the reopening of indoor dining. Picture: RollingNews.ie

By the time ministers met online with representatives from across the hospitality sector last Wednesday to chart a path towards reopening, the anger in industry ranks over the postponed reopening of indoor dining on July 5 was palpable.

“It was an appalling situation we found ourselves in, we’d been treated appallingly, and we made it known,” one attendee told the Business Post.

A cadre of senior ministers were left in no doubt...

