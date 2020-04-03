Covid-19: Europe shows tentative signs of progress

There were tentative signs today that the coronavirus pandemic may be easing in Europe.
New infections slowed in Spain and fell marginally for the second day in Italy, while intensive-care admissions declined in France. Spain reported that new fatalities from the virus declined on Friday for the first time in four days.
In Ireland, however, there were 22 more deaths and 424 new cases.
