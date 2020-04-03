Friday April 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19: Europe shows tentative signs of progress

Number of new infections falls in Spain and Italy but Ireland reports 22 more deaths

3rd April, 2020
A medical worker swabs a member of the public for Covid-19 in Burgos, Spain. The number of new infections in the country has fallen marginally. Picture: Getty

There were tentative signs today that the coronavirus pandemic may be easing in Europe.

New infections slowed in Spain and fell marginally for the second day in Italy, while intensive-care admissions declined in France. Spain reported that new fatalities from the virus declined on Friday for the first time in four days.

In Ireland, however, there were 22 more deaths and 424 new cases.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Gloomy economic prospects for Ireland

Business Post Markets Editor Ian Guider is on the podcast to discuss the current state of the Irish economy and the long-term economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic

Nadine O’Regan | 7 hours ago

Ibec calls for €26bn package to stop businesses going under

Suggested measures include zero-interest loans, tax deferrals and commercial rent support to enable faster recovery after Covid-19 pandemic

Peter O'Dwyer | 9 hours ago

Beef farmers seek cold comfort as prices plummet

IFA calls for government and EU backing to freeze surplus meat to shore up prices, stave off future shortages and line up Chinese deal

Susan O'Keeffe | 10 hours ago