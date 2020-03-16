Covid-19 could ground entire fleet, says Ryanair

Ryanair has said it “cannot rule out” grounding its entire fleet of aircraft in the coming weeks as the Covid-19 crisis continues to deepen.
In a statement this morning Michael O’Leary, the airline’s chief executive, said “unprecedented travel restrictions” implemented by national governments with little notice would result in a dramatic decrease in capacity.
Ryanair said it expected to ground the “majority of its aircraft” across Europe...
