Covid-19: Can rapid testing and vaccine passports allow us to reopen fully?

Next month, the residents of Ballsbridge in Dublin 4 may be the first in the country to hear the footsteps and hubbub of a match-day crowd and the echo of normality returning to Ireland.

Leinster Rugby is attempting to convince the government that it can safely host 2,000 spectators at the RDS Arena for a Guinness Pro14 game. The hopes for a summer with live music and sporting events rest on the success of trial events...