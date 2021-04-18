Covid-19: Can rapid testing and vaccine passports allow us to reopen fully?
Of all the public health tools that have been deployed in the battle against Covid-19, it may be two new ones that ultimately allow the return to something resembling normal life
Daniel MurrayBusiness Reporter @danieltmurray
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Next month, the residents of Ballsbridge in Dublin 4 may be the first in the country to hear the footsteps and hubbub of a match-day crowd and the echo of normality returning to Ireland.
Leinster Rugby is attempting to convince the government that it can safely host 2,000 spectators at the RDS Arena for a Guinness Pro14 game. The hopes for a summer with live music and sporting events rest on the success of trial events...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
How the Covid-19 vaccine plan could still deliver
Despite a rollercoaster week, the June target of vaccinating 3 million Irish adults is still within grasp.
Government should begin delayed dosing programme this week, O‘Neill says
If the British 12-week delay strategy were applied to Ireland, it could result in 80 per cent of the adult population being vaccinated with a first dose by the end of May
Tony O’Brien: Our quarantine approach seems designed with failure in mind
The government needs to follow Britain’s example on border health measures, and to face down disgruntled EU states
Exemption to hotel quarantine sought for ‘essential’ engineers by business groups
Representatives of the pharma, medtech and dairy sectors have met with Nphet and the HSE to request changes to the mandatory hotel quarantining system