Covid-19 can cut the social distance between green and orange politics

It did not take long for Covid-19 pandemic to become yet another “orange and green” issue in the North.
Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill were publicly at odds when it came to school closures.
The First Minister and the DUP were in favour of keeping the schools open in line with the advice of her chief medical officer in the North and the position of the British government.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team