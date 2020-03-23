Monday March 23, 2020
Covid-19 can cut the social distance between green and orange politics

The DUP and Sinn Féin have put aside differences over school closures, while the virus has demanded closer collaboration between Dublin and Stormont

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
23rd March, 2020
Arlene Foster and Michelle O‘Neill: the First and Deputy First Ministers were at odds over the timing of school closures. Picture: PA

It did not take long for Covid-19 pandemic to become yet another “orange and green” issue in the North.

Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill were publicly at odds when it came to school closures.

The First Minister and the DUP were in favour of keeping the schools open in line with the advice of her chief medical officer in the North and the position of the British government.

