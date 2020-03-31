Tuesday March 31, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19: Applying for wage subsidy ‘will be a mark of honour’

Revenue moves to reassure businesses over scheme as Eurogroup president calls for EU rescue plan for Spain and Italy

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
31st March, 2020
Mario Centeno, the Eurogroup president, said increased levels of debt after the Covid-19 crisis should not become a source of “fragmentation” among eurozone countries.

Revenue has urged companies to apply for wage subsidies and assured them that they will not be deemed insolvent if they do.

A total of €17 million has been paid out through the scheme in the last two days, Niall Cody, chairman of the Revenue Commissioners, said.

“This list will be a mark of honour of an employer who’s tried to do the right thing. It is not anything akin to a tax defaulters list,”...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Covid-19: Irish Water defers new commercial charges

National system to be introduced in May would have meant higher bills for more than 100,000 businesses

Michael Brennan | 5 hours ago

Make lenders take their share of the Covid-19 pain

A moratorium on rent and mortgage interest would stop emergency measures having a disproportionate effect on businesses

Donnchadh Woulfe | 6 hours ago

The rich list

Susan Mitchell and Nadine O‘Regan keep you informed about the progress of coronavirus or Covid-19 in Ireland and abroad in a new podcast from the Business Post

Susan Mitchell | 7 hours ago