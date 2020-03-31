Covid-19: Applying for wage subsidy ‘will be a mark of honour’

Revenue has urged companies to apply for wage subsidies and assured them that they will not be deemed insolvent if they do.
A total of €17 million has been paid out through the scheme in the last two days, Niall Cody, chairman of the Revenue Commissioners, said.
“This list will be a mark of honour of an employer who’s tried to do the right thing. It is not anything akin to a tax defaulters list,”...
