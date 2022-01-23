Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Covid-19 antiviral pills may not be available in Ireland till end of next month

The pills can be taken at home and are similar to an antibiotic, but are in short supply globally

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
23rd January, 2022
Covid-19 antiviral pills may not be available in Ireland till end of next month
Pfizer claims its antiviral pill Paxlovid can reduce the chances of hospitalisation and death by 89 per cent while Merck’s Molnupiravir has been shown to be 30 per cent effective. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

New antiviral pills which treat Covid-19 will not arrive in Ireland until next month, according to the HSE, with sources indicating it will be closer to the end of February.

The government is attempting to procure three new Covid-19 treatments, including antiviral pills produced by Pfizer and Merck and monoclonal antibody infusions developed by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

When given within five days of infection, Pfizer claims its antiviral pill Paxlovid can reduce the chances of hospitalisation...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Until the global level of vaccination is very substantially increased, the risk of development of further new variants of concern is not going to go away any time soon

Tony O’Brien: Ireland should use its UN pulpit to push for vaccine equity

Coronavirus Tony O'Brien
Willie Ahern of the Palace Bar on Fleet Street in Dublin serving his father Liam the first pint yesterday morning after all restrictions relating to opening hours were lifted. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The great reopening: ‘There was just so much relief and to be honest it was a bit surreal. It’s been a long two years’

Coronavirus Peter O'Dwyer
Taoiseach Micheál Martin announcing the end of pandemic restrictions at Government Buildings on Friday evening. Picture: Julien Behal

Editorial: Government faces a delicate balancing act in getting economy back on track

The Business Post's View Business Post
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, said that there was every reason to be hopeful about the coming months even though there was ‘still a lot to do’. Picture: Rollingnews

Donohoe defends ending of wage subsidy scheme as he predicts spending boom

Coronavirus Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1