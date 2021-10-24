Subscribe Today
Log In

Coronavirus

Covid-19: an endless marathon, not a sprint

The coronavirus is no longer pandemic, but endemic. Can we learn anything from how other countries are managing the long haul?

Rachel Lavin

 @rachellavin
24th October, 2021
Covid-19: an endless marathon, not a sprint
GardaÍ help to manage a long queue to get into Copper Face Jack’s in Dublin as nightclubs around the country re-opened. Picture: RollingNews.ie

How do you end a pandemic? Some had hoped that vaccines could do it, but this plan has been scuppered.

There are issues with reduced efficacy from new variants, waning immunity over time requiring new rounds of boosters and the delay in vaccinating children as well as the flat out refusal by some to take it.

All of these factors mean that the desired 87.5 per cent population uptake it was thought was required for...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘At almost every juncture, government decisions have prioritised caution about the virus over caution about the many downsides that come with restrictions. Picture: Artur Widak

Dan O’Brien: Covid-19 has brought out the inner catastrophist in our national psyche

Coronavirus Dan O'Brien 3 hours ago
The use of vaccination passports will also allow nightclubs to reopen on Friday. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Freedom day postponed in favour of a step towards normality

Coronavirus Michael Brennan 4 days ago
Some 93 per cent of Ireland’s adult population is fully vaccinated, but there are still about 300,000 people who have yet to receive any jab

Government hopes to raise vaccination rates via passports for pubs and restaurants

Coronavirus Michael Brennan 1 week ago
Hat-trick hero Callum Robinson: possibility of vaccine passport conundrum at the Aviva. Picture: Inpho

The Last Post: Covid symptoms ‘drink-driving’ comparison is an analogy too far

Coronavirus Matt Cooper 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1