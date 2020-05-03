Covid-19: A continent edging out of lockdown

Gerry Killeen moved to Cork earlier this year, just as Ireland was imposing its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. He had just spent 16 years in Ifakara, a town in rural south Tanzania, with his wife Pollyanna and his two children.

Killeen, who has just been appointed chair of applied pathogen ecology at University College Cork’s school of biological, earth, and environmental sciences, spent his time in Africa fighting against malaria and other diseases such as Zika, Dengue...