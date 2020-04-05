Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19: a blueprint for bouncing back

When the dust settles from the Covid-19 crisis, drastic measures will be needed to ensure the economy survives the worst of the blowback – but there is widespread consensus that austerity measures won’t cut it this time

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
5th April, 2020
2
An eerily quiet O’Connell Street in the capital: when the crisis ends, people need to get spending again to boost the economy, say experts. Picture: Rollingnews

Forget the Programme for Government: instead, you are about to start hearing a lot about a new “National Recovery Plan” to fix the economy after the Covid-19 crisis is contained.

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have agreed that a such a step is needed during their ongoing talks on forming a government. And while it might sound like going back to the future, given we last had a national recovery plan in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Rights groups concerned about lack of deadline on expiration of emergency powers

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties said the Health Bill 2020 was “truly extraordinary from a rights perspective”

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Changed utterly: which elements of the Covid-19 upheaval will last?

The coronavirus pandemic paved the way for the creation of a single-tier health service, a rent freeze, and staff in childcare facilities being paid by the state. But will they last?

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago

NUI Galway switches research focus to Covid-19

The university will repurpose an existing study to examine interventions for coronavirus patients

Emmet Ryan | 3 hours ago